Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 04-06-21

YEREVAN, 4 JUNE, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 4 June, USD exchange rate down by 0.18 drams to 520.04 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 4.43 drams to 630.13 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.01 drams to 7.10 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 3.74 drams to 734.71 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 616.27 drams to 31208.1 drams. Silver price stood at 464.05 drams. Platinum price down by 341.28 drams to 19562.02 drams.