“Thunder- 2021”: CSTO drills to be held in Armenia

YEREVAN, JUNE 4, ARMENPRESS. “Thunder- 2021” (Grom-2021) special military exercises of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) will be held in Armenia.

For the preparation of these drills, staff negotiations took place in Yerevan from June 1 to 3, the Police of Armenia told Armenpress.

The negotiations were attended by the representatives of Armenia’s Police, Ministries of Defense and Emergency Situations, respective services of the National Security Service, members of the internal troops of the Belarusian, Kyrgyz and Russian Internal Affairs Ministries, the Drug Control Agency under the President of Tajikistan and the CSTO Secretariat.

The drills will take place in the territory of Armenia and will involve two stages, during which the CSTO special forces will make practical operations, such as use of armored vehicles, special-purpose vehicles, aviation, UAVs and service dogs.

At the end of the negotiations the sides signed a respective protocol.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan