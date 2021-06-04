Russia has significant contribution to ensuring Armenia’s security within frames of allied duties – Ambassador

YEREVAN, JUNE 4, ARMENPRESS. Russian Ambassador to Armenia Sergei Kopyrkin met with Governor of Syunik province Melikset Poghosyan on June 3 on the sidelines of his working visit in the province, the Russian Embassy told Armenpress.

The officials discussed the situation in Armenia’s south, including that in the border communities. The Ambassador said Russia has a significant contribution to ensuring Armenia’s security within the frames of fulfillment of its allied duties. In particular, the number of Russian border guards has increased, material-technical and financial resources have been provided for their operation.

The Syunik Governor thanked Russia and its leadership for stopping the recent bloodshed in Artsakh and for the invaluable contribution to the post-conflict recovery. He also highly appreciated the service of the Russian border guards in the province.

The sides also discussed the socio-economic development of the province, and in this respect the Ambassador stated that Russia will continue assisting the utilization of the province’s economic potential, also in the tourism sector. He also emphasized the visible presence of the Russian capital in the province, as well as the funding for the UN projects by Russia aimed at assisting the local population and developing the economy.

The Russian Ambassador also congratulated the Governor on the launch of the CIS Youth Capital program, within the frames of which a number of events will take place in the town of Kapan.

