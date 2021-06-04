There is mutual understanding with Russia at highest level on solution of Armenia-Azerbaijan border situation – Torosyan

YEREVAN, JUNE 4, ARMENPRESS. There is mutual understanding with Russia at the highest level over the solution of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border situation, Chief of Staff at the Office of the Prime Minister of Armenia Arsen Torosyan told reporters in the Parliament today.

Commenting on the recent visit of Armenia’s caretaker minister of defense Vagharshak Harutyunyan to Moscow and the negotiations, Mr. Torosyan said: “Negotiations continue at the highest level. The Moscow talks were quite comprehensive with clear emphasis. And they will continue in order to achieve the solution which we have repeatedly stated: the Azerbaijani troops must leave Armenia’s sovereign territory, and this will take place as a result of the cooperation with our strategic ally and partners, as well as of the work of our Armed Forces”.

He assured that the domestic political processes do not in any way impact the intensity of the work of state agencies.

“There is mutual understanding at the highest level with our only partner in our security system over the solution of the situation. They are making all efforts for it to happen without any fire. No one in the region, as well as Armenia doesn’t need large-scale war, but its possibility still exists”, Arsen Torosyan said.

Commenting on the statements of the Azerbaijani President, Torosyan assured that the Armenian officials have never discussed and will not discuss an issue of Zangezur “corridor” or any other “corridor”, it is not enshrined and will not be enshrined by any document.

