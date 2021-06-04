President of Armenia meets with speaker of lower house of Kazakh Parliament

YEREVAN, JUNE 4, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian met with speaker of the lower house of the Parliament (Mazhilis) of Kazakhstan Nurlan Nygmatulin on the sidelines of his working visit in Nur-Sultan, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

Stating that this year is remarkable for Armenia and Kazakhstan as the two countries celebrate the 30th anniversary of their independence, Nurlan Nygmatulin highlighted the expansion of productive cooperation for the benefit of the two countries and peoples.

He said the implementation of the agreements reached during the Armenian President’s meetings with Kazakhstan’s President will contribute to the strengthening of the Armenian-Kazakh multilateral cooperation and political dialogue. He assured that the Kazakh parliamentarians will play a role in this process.

Speaking about the inter-parliamentary relations, Nurlan Nygmatulin highlighted the close cooperation of the Armenian and Kazakh parliamentarians within the EAEU, CIS, CSTO and other structures.

President Armen Sarkissian said Kazakhstan is a very close partner for Armenia in the CSTO, the EAEU and is actively engaged in all matters. He once again stated that the two countries have many commonalities and a great potential for joint projects.

The officials discussed the agenda of the bilateral and multilateral relations. President Sarkissian informed that Armenia will soon hold snap parliamentary elections, hoping that the new parliament and government will contribute to the development of the Armenian-Kazakh relations.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan