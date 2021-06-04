Ameriabank ready for initial public offering of shares - Managing Director, Financial Institutions for EBRD

YEREVAN, JUNE 4, ARMENPRESS. Mr. Francis Malige, Managing Director, Financial Institutions for the EBRD, speaks on how challenging the 2020 was for EBRD, the global economy recovery after the crisis, likelihood of new projects and opportunities, current state of the banking system in Armenia and fruitful cooperation with Ameriabank.

“Ameria is reaching that minimum critical size which is not easy in the Armenian market because it’s not such a big market. But it is reaching that size. They can actually go and be offering a pool of investors a number of shares that will make it into a meaningful IPO on the international stage. And it’s not just about being big. It’s also about being good. And Ameria has a very good management team has very good products, a good set of clients and so is ready, in my view, for an IPO”.