Armenian human rights advocates publish videos about unidentified possible captives

YEREVAN, JUNE 4, ARMENPRESS. Armenian human rights advocates have published videos on social media about unidentified soldiers who may have been taken captive by the Azerbaijani side, asking to contact them if they recognize the persons or the location in the videos.

Human rights advocate Artak Zeynalyan said on Facebook that they are releasing videos which allow people to recognize the soldiers or the location captured in the videos.

“In order to protect the rights of possible captives and their families, please contact Siranush Sahakyan or me if you recognize the persons or the location in the videos.

Please present photos or videos that will confirm your conviction that the possible captured person is identical to the person you know”, Zeynalyan said.

He also informed that the identity of possible captured person will be confirmed as a result of proper procedures, including examinations.

Zeynalyan asked those who will recognize the possible captives to call at the following phone numbers - + 374 94 907002 (Siranush Sahakyan), + 374 91 193526 (Artak Zeynalyan).

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan