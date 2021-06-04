Armenia records 72 daily coronavirus cases

YEREVAN, JUNE 4, ARMENPRESS. 72 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Armenia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 223,050, the ministry of healthcare reports.

246 patients have recovered in one day. The total number of recoveries has reached 214,059.

The death toll has risen to 4452 (4 death cases have been registered in the past one day).

3569 COVID-19 tests were conducted on June 3.

The number of active cases is 3451.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan