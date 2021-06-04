LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 03-06-21

LONDON, JUNE 4, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 3 June:

The price of aluminum down by 0.89% to $2463.00, copper price down by 0.91% to $10133.50, lead price up by 1.12% to $2207.00, nickel price down by 0.08% to $18173.00, tin price up by 0.31% to $30860.00, zinc price up by 0.72% to $3082.50, molybdenum price up by 0.87% to $30754.00, cobalt price stood at $43650.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.

