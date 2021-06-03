Works for resolving the situation around Nagorno-Karabakh carried out on daily basis – Russian MFA

YEREVAN, JUNE 3, ARMENPRESS. Works for resolving the situation around Nagorno-Karabakh are carried on daily basis, ARMENPRESS reports official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova told ''Izvestia''.

''At the moment consultations and negotiations are carried out with the foreign ministers. We are in contact every day in the true sense of the word through the ministries and Ambassadors. Our country has made great efforts for solving this situation both in the hot phase and in the successive phases of the conflict'', Zakharova said, emphasizing also the role of the Russian peacekeepers, who make all efforts to normalize the situation so as the politicians can carry out their functions.