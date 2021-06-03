Armenian President meets with Kazakh counterpart in Nur-Sultan

YEREVAN, JUNE 3, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian met with President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on the sidelines of his working visit in Nur-Sultan, the Armenian President’s Office told Armenpress.

The meeting was also attended by a number of top officials of Kazakhstan.

Welcoming the Armenian President, the President of Kazakhstan said despite that it’s a working visit, it is very important because it will further boost the cooperation between the two countries. “Armenia is a friendly country for us. The relations and cooperation between our countries are based on traditions”, the Kazakh President said, adding: “Of course, we are interested in this cooperation not to stay on its place, therefore the governments and respective ministries of our countries are working for achieving this goal. We work and cooperate in an important integration structure – the Eurasian Economic Union, we are members of the CSTO, are closely cooperating within the CIS, the UN, the OSCE and other organizations. I think all these must have a positive continuation”.

In his turn the Armenian President thanked for the reception and stated: “For me the visit to Kazakhstan is in some sense a visit to friends. As you said, our nations, as well as the governments have deep relations reaching far past. I agree that our countries’ mutual partnership has a great potential. Despite some geographical distance, our countries are becoming more closer in the 21st century thanks to trade, new technologies, artificial intelligence, IT. Of course, the volume of cooperation opportunities is very big – education, new technologies, food processing industry…I would like the cooperation to be much deeper and comprehensive”.

Armen Sarkissian also introduced his Kazakh counterpart on the post-war problems and challenges in Armenia and the region.

Then, the two Presidents held a private meeting, again touching upon the bilateral relations and the regional situation.



