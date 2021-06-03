Armenia takes actions to develop ecotourism – caretaker minister of environment

YEREVAN, JUNE 3, ARMENPRESS. Ecotourism is one of the priority directions of Armenia’s ministry of environment, and now actions are being taken to further develop the field, Caretaker minister of environment Romanos Petrosyan told reporters.

“Ecotourism plays a key role in Armenia’s environmental field as we deal with the specially protected areas where there are churches, historical-cultural monuments, castles and beautiful sites. Our task is not to damage this wealth, but to take care of them, keep them clean and transfer to future generations. In terms of the product of ecotourism, it has recently become one of the most important components of internal and ingoing tourism”, he said.

According to Mr. Petrosyan, foreign tourists in Armenia have started to prefer more ecotourism rather than cognitive tours by buses.

