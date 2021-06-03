Duties of foreign minister fulfilled by longest-serving deputy FM

YEREVAN, JUNE 3, ARMENPRESS. The duties of the foreign minister of Armenia after the resignation of caretaker FM Ara Aivazian are being fulfilled by the longest-serving deputy FM, the foreign ministry said in response to the inquiry of Armenpress.

-Who is fulfilling the duties of the foreign minister after the resignation of caretaker FM Ara Aivazian? There were also some media reports today according to which the deputy FMs have resigned. Do you confirm these reports?

-The duties of the foreign minister are being fulfilled by the longest-serving deputy minister by virtue of law, which doesn’t suppose adoption of a separate legal act. As of this moment all deputy foreign ministers continue fulfilling their duties. We do not comment on the rest.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan