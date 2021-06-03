Armenian national football team arrives in Sweden
YEREVAN, JUNE 3, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian national football team has arrived in Stockholm, Sweden, the Football Federation of Armenia reports.
The team will prepare for the friendly match against Sweden.
The match will take place on June 5, at 22:45 Yerevan time.
Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan
15:21, 05.24.2021
Interview with Francis Malige
14:12, 05.19.2021
Our aim is to be an attractive employer: Evolution’s long-term plans for Armenia
- 13:45 Armenian national football team arrives in Sweden
- 13:10 Ucom introduced new Level Up packages of voice service
- 12:54 OSCE Secretary General expresses full support to ongoing efforts of Minsk Group Co-Chairs
- 12:26 Armenia becomes quarantine hub for hundreds of Indians returning to UAE
- 12:17 State budget revenues in first five months of 2021 higher than in 2019, 2020
- 12:08 Foreign Ministry denies reports on resignations of deputy FMs
- 11:56 Armenia reports 108 daily coronavirus cases
- 11:39 Ameriabank Announces a Contest for Bank Card Design
- 11:29 Catholicos of All Armenians departs for Syunik province and Artsakh
- 11:01 Parliament convenes extraordinary session – LIVE
- 10:37 European Council President calls on Armenia and Azerbaijan to resume negotiations in constructive spirit
- 09:12 European Stocks up - 02-06-21
- 09:11 US stocks up - 02-06-21
- 09:10 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 02-06-21
- 09:08 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices Up - 02-06-21
- 09:03 Oil Prices Up - 02-06-21
- 06.02-20:03 Delegation of the CIS Inter-parliamentary Assembly to conduct observer mission during Armenia's parliamentary elections
- 06.02-18:33 Armenian, Belgian PMs highlight return of POWs and NK conflict settlement in the sidelines of OSCE MG
- 06.02-17:46 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 02-06-21
- 06.02-17:45 Asian Stocks up - 02-06-21
- 06.02-17:32 European Council President welcomes position of Armenian side to solve border crisis through peaceful means
- 06.02-16:57 Armenian Ombudsman discusses Azerbaijani war crimes with AGBU executives
- 06.02-16:19 On June 1, events were held with the financing of IDBank
- 06.02-15:57 Defense ministry denies reports claiming 40 Armenian servicemen crossed Azerbaijan’s border
- 06.02-15:34 President of Artsakh introduces new State Minister to staff
09:34, 05.27.2021
Viewed 1855 times 6 Armenian servicemen taken captive by Azeri military in Gegharkunik Province
21:18, 05.27.2021
Viewed 1781 times Armenian Foreign Minister resigns
15:12, 05.29.2021
Viewed 1501 times Pashinyan highlights opening of regional infrastructures for Armenia's industrial development
23:21, 05.27.2021
Viewed 1482 times USA urges Azerbaijan to release all Armenian hostages and return to initial positions
09:05, 06.02.2021
Viewed 1432 times Artificial Intelligence Strategy for Armenia