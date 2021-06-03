Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   3 June

Armenian national football team arrives in Sweden

YEREVAN, JUNE 3, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian national football team has arrived in Stockholm, Sweden, the Football Federation of Armenia reports.

The team will prepare for the friendly match against Sweden.

The match will take place on June 5, at 22:45 Yerevan time.

 

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan








