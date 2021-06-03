Ucom introduced new Level Up packages of voice service

YEREVAN, JUNE 3, ARMENPRESS. Ucom has launched completely new packages of voice service - Level Up prepaid and Level Up postpaid tariff plans. With these new tariff plans, the customers of Ucom voice services get the opportunity to benefit from the unlimited access to more than 25 applications with educational content, of social platforms, music, videos, and messaging services. Moreover, with the Level Up 8500 and Level Up 8700 tariff plans, they will be able to benefit from the unlimited 4G+ data on their smartphones as well as receive 6000 minutes to call all networks in Armenia, Artsakh, the USA and Canada.

"We have analyzed the communication needs of modern people and tried to exceed their expectations with our new offer," said Arina Arustamyan, Commercial Director at Ucom.

By joining the Level Up tariff plans, both Prepaid and Postpaid subscribers will get the most competitive combination of price and quality. In particular, by joining the Level Up 1700 prepaid tariff plan, customers will receive 200 minutes to call all networks of Armenia, Artsakh, the USA and Canada for just 1700 AMD, and after consuming the minute inclusions they will continue to make unlimited calls within Ucom mobile network for 30 days. In addition, the subscribers of Level Up 1700 prepaid tariff plan will have unlimited access to Messenger, WhatsApp, Viber, Telegram, Zoom, Coursera, DuoLingo, Yandex Taxi, GG, Google maps, Yandex maps and other popular apps as well as receive 6 GB of high-speed internet and 200 SMSs with a validity period of 30 days. Even the residents of regions will have unlimited access to Viber and WhatsApp as well as TikTok, Instagram and Facebook for 1700 AMD with the Level Up 1700 Regional tariff plan tailored for them.

"From now on, it doesn't matter which tariff plan you use - Prepaid or Postpaid. Ucom revolutionizes the market and attention: from now on, you can enjoy real unlimited communication on the fastest network in Armenia. The time has come for a new level of experience," said Ara Khachatryan, Director General at Ucom.

It is noteworthy that by joining the Level Up 4700 prepaid and Level Up 5500 postpaid tariff plans, the customers will not only receive the inclusions of these tariff plans, but will also be able to use unlimited 4G+ data with their smartphones until September 30, as part of a special offer.



