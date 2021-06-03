Armenia becomes quarantine hub for hundreds of Indians returning to UAE

YEREVAN, JUNE 3, ARMENPRESS. Armenia has turned into a sought-after quarantine centre for hundreds of Indian travelers serving Covid-19 regulations before they are cleared to enter the United Arab Emirates, The National News reports.

Indians trying to get back to their jobs, businesses and family are taking long routes back to the Emirates.

They spend two weeks quarantine in countries from where travel to the UAE is considered safe during movement restrictions to control the spread of Covid-19 variants.

The UAE suspended incoming flights from India on April 25 and the ban is likely to be in place until the end of the month.

Travelers say Armenia – one of the most affordable places within a three-hour flight of Dubai and Abu Dhabi – replaced the Maldives as a popular quarantine spot after the resort islands banned the entry of passengers from India last month.

People spend a little over Dh4,000 on flights, accommodation and food in Armenia.

They post information on Facebook and WhatsApp groups to help with information on the routes they took.

The past few months were an emotional upheaval for Sujay Sarigommula, 35. He is finally back in Dubai using the Armenia route after cremating his father in India.

The engineer knows of at least 150 UAE residents completing quarantine requirements in Armenia.

The Dubai resident checked travel routes through Ukraine, Uzbekistan and Moscow before deciding on Armenia because of his budget and the ease of getting an e-visa or travel permit online.

The cost from India via Armenia to Dubai including flights, accommodation and food was 85,000 rupees (Dh 4,300).

He reached Yerevan, Armenia’s capital, the next day after a 15-hour layover in Doha.

He flew to Dubai after the two-week quarantine.