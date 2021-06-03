State budget revenues in first five months of 2021 higher than in 2019, 2020

YEREVAN, JUNE 3, ARMENPRESS. In the first five months of 2021 the tax revenues collected in Armenia comprised 618.4 billion drams, Chairman of the State Revenue Committee Edward Hovhannisyan said during today’s Cabinet meeting.

“The money returned to the taxpayers and individuals comprised 68.6 billion drams. Such figures have a positive difference both compared to the data of 2020 and 2019. In particular, the tax revenues collected in this first five months are more by 47.2 billion drams from the figure of 2019 and by 34.8 billion drams from that of 2020”, he said.

Caretaker Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan noted that nearly 40% growth in tax revenues has been registered with the results of 2019. “This means that now we have 8.3% growth compared to 2019. I want to note that all this is taking place on the background of return of money”, he said.

