Foreign Ministry denies reports on resignations of deputy FMs

YEREVAN, JUNE 3, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s foreign ministry denies the reports according to which the deputy foreign ministers have submitted resignation letters.

“As of this moment all deputy foreign ministers fulfill their duties”, head of the Department of Media and Public Diplomacy at the ministry Serob Bejanyan told Armenpress.

Some media outlets have reported that deputy FMs Artak Apitonyan, Avet Adonts and Armen Ghevondyan have resigned.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan