Catholicos of All Armenians departs for Syunik province and Artsakh

YEREVAN, JUNE 3, ARMENPRESS. His Holiness Garegin II, Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians, departed today for Syunik province and then will leave for the Republic of Artsakh, the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin told Armenpress.

He was accompanied by clergymen and President of the Armenian General Benevolent Union (AGBU) Perch Sedrakian.

During the visit in Syunik the Catholicos of All Armenians will hold a Republican wish ceremony at the St. Gregory the Illuminator Church in Goris town.

Garegin II will also deliver a prayer for the memory of fallen heroes at the military pantheon.

A visit to Shurnukh community is also scheduled.

