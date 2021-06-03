Parliament convenes extraordinary session – LIVE
YEREVAN, JUNE 3, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Parliament has convened an extraordinary session today at the initiative of the government.
A number of bills are on the agenda.
The lawmakers will debate the bills on making changes and amendments to the Public-Private Partnership Law, the Tax Code, etc.
Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan
