LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 02-06-21

LONDON, JUNE 3, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 2 June:

The price of aluminum up by 2.10% to $2485.00, copper price up by 0.55% to $10226.50, lead price down by 0.89% to $2182.50, nickel price up by 1.93% to $18187.00, tin price up by 0.06% to $30766.00, zinc price up by 0.23% to $3060.50, molybdenum price down by 0.14% to $30490.00, cobalt price stood at $43650.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.