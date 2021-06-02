Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   2 June

Delegation of the CIS Inter-parliamentary Assembly to conduct observer mission during Armenia's parliamentary elections

YEREVAN, JUNE 2, ARMENPRESS. AT the invitation of the President of the National Assembly of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan, the Delegation of the CIS Inter-parliamentary Assembly will carry out observer mission during the early parliamentary elections on June 20, ARMENPRESS was informed from the official website of the CIS Inter-parliamentary Assembly.

Chairperson of the Standing Commission on Industry, Fuel-Energy Complex, Transport and Communication of the House of Representatives of the National Assembly of Belarus Komarovsky Igor has been appointed coordinator of the monitoring group.

 








