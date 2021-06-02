Armenian, Belgian PMs highlight return of POWs and NK conflict settlement in the sidelines of OSCE MG

YEREVAN, JUNE 2, ARMENPRESS. Caretaker Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan met with Belgian PM Alexander De Croo in Brussels.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the Office of the Prime Minister of Armenia, the interlocutors expressed satisfaction over the continious development of political and economic relations between the two countries and highlighted high level contacts.

Nikol Pashinyan and Alexander De Croo highlighted the interest of their governments in expanding trade and economic relations, investments, implementation of various joint programs, as well as pushing forward the democratic reform agenda in Armenia.

The sides discussed the reform agenda in Armenia, particularly highlighting the reforms in the sphere of Police. Alexander De Cro highlighted the implementation of democratic reforms and emphasized EU's commitment to continue supporting Armenia in its reform agenda.

Highlighting the development of economic relations with Armenia, Alexander De Cro noted that the Belgian trade mission plans a visit to Armenia which will examine the opportunities for the development of trade and investment relations between the two countries.

During the meeting the sides referred to the provocative measures carried out by Azerbaijan on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border and emphasized that Azerbaijan should withdraw its troops from the sovereign territory of Armenia and solve the situation through peaceful negotiations. The Belgian Prime Minister said that the developments are concerning and are in the center of their attention.

The sides also highlighted the return of the Armenian hostages kept in Azerbaijan and the restoration of Nagorno Karabakh conflict settlement negotiations in the sidelines of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-chairs’ format.