Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 02-06-21

YEREVAN, 2 JUNE, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 2 June, USD exchange rate stood at 520.67 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 2.61 drams to 634.12 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate stood at 7.08 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 1.82 drams to 736.44 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 10.05 drams to 31794.98 drams. Silver price up by 9.71 drams to 472.23 drams. Platinum price up by 251.09 drams to 19836.81 drams.