Armenian Ombudsman discusses Azerbaijani war crimes with AGBU executives

YEREVAN, JUNE 2, ARMENPRESS. Human Rights Defender Arman Tatoyan met with President of the Armenian General Benevolent Union (AGBU) Perch Sedrakian and AGBU Armenia Chairman Vazgen Yakoubian, the Ombudsman’s Office told Armenpress.

Arman Tatoyan presented the war crimes committed by the Azerbaijani armed forces during the recent war in Artsakh, as well as raised the urgency of the return of Armenian prisoners of war from Azerbaijan.

The meeting sides recorded that the Azerbaijani authorities are artificially delaying and politicizing the process, by grossly violating the rights of the captives and their families, causing sufferings to them and creating tension within the public.

Tatoyan also presented the results of the fact-finding activities carried out by his Office in Syunik and Gegharkunik provinces, stressing the fact of illegal presence of Azerbaijani troops in Armenia’s territory, which confirms the absolute necessity of creating a security zone in Syunik.

The Ombudsman highly appreciated the role of the AGBU Armenia Office, not only highlighting the jointly implemented educational, awareness-raising programs, but also the steps aimed at supporting the people’s socio-economic rights.

Perch Sedrakian in turn highly valued the work of the Ombudsman, stating that the AGBU is following the bordering security issues and the current situation in the country.

The sides expressed readiness to continue and expand the cooperation directions.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan