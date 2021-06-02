Defense ministry denies reports claiming 40 Armenian servicemen crossed Azerbaijan’s border

YEREVAN, JUNE 2, ARMENPRESS. The Defense Ministry of Armenia has denied the statement of the Azerbaijani defense ministry according to which in the evening of June 1, 40 Armenian servicemen crossed Azerbaijan’s border after which the Azerbaijani armed forces “forced them to return to their initial positions”.

“It’s obvious that the Azerbaijani military-political leadership is circulating such disinformation for creating an impression within the international community that the Armenian Armed Forces are attempting to escalate the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, as well as for counterbalancing the provocation on infiltrating into Armenia’s territory by the Azerbaijani armed forces on May 12 and 13.

Armenia’s defense ministry announces that the Armenian Armed Forces have not crossed Azerbaijan’s border neither on June 1 nor in the days preceding it, and all claims over this are disinformation spread by that country’s defense ministry, the scale of which has greatly increased in the recent period. In particular, recently the Azerbaijani defense ministry was claiming that the Armenian side has opened fire both on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border and towards the Azerbaijani positions deployed in the direction of Shushi, which was denied respectively by the Armenian Defense Ministry and the command of the Russian troops who carry out peacekeeping mission in the Republic of Artsakh”, the statement says.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan