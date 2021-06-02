President of Artsakh introduces new State Minister to staff

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 2, ARMENPRESS. President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan introduced today newly-appointed State Minister Artak Beglaryan to the Cabinet members and the staff, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

Arayik Harutyunyan also thanked former State Minister Grigory Martiroyan for the work done.

Introducing the new State Minister, President Harutyunyan said he will coordinate the activity of labor, healthcare, justice, education ministries, as well as the process of legislative reforms envisaged by the Constitution.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan