Gazprom Armenia hasn’t submitted application for revising gas tariff

YEREVAN, JUNE 2, ARMENPRESS. The Public Services Regulatory Commission of Armenia has not received an application on revising the gas tariff, PSRC Chairman Garegin Baghramyan told reporters in the Parliament.

He informed that the gas import contract has been extended until July, and there will be a new contract after that.

“Regardless of what they will negotiate and what price will be set on the border, there is a clear procedure of tariff change for the final consumers, or the Commission must launch a revision of the tariff at its own initiative, or there must be an application for the revision of the tariff. And in order to study that application, the law gives at least 80 working days for discussion. After the discussion the tariffs set enter into force 30 days later. At this moment we do not have an application for the revision of the tariff”, he said.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan