Armenian President to pay working visit to Kazakhstan

YEREVAN, JUNE 2, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian will depart for Kazakhstan on a working visit on June 3, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

During the visit the Armenian President is scheduled to meet with Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, First President Nursultan Nazarbayev, as well as with the leadership of the Parliament.

The Armenian-Kazakh bilateral cooperation in different areas and inter-state ties, as well as the cooperation within the frames of the Eurasian Economic Union and the Collective Security Treaty Organization will be discussed during the meetings.

The post-war problems and challenges in Armenia and the region will also be touched upon.  

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan

 








