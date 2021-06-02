Preliminary voter lists of June 20 snap parliamentary elections published

YEREVAN, JUNE 2, ARMENPRESS. The preliminary lists of voters of the upcoming snap parliamentary elections of Armenia have been published, the Central Electoral Commission told Armenpress.

The lists are displayed at polling stations.

They are also available at www.elections.am with the possibility to search.

The lists are also available at www.police.am for download.

“We call on all voters to get acquainted with the lists, check their data, get informed about the number and location of their polling station in advance”, the statement says.

Snap parliamentary elections in Armenia will take place on June 20.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan