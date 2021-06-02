Collected tax revenues increase by nearly 34.8 billion drams

YEREVAN, JUNE 2, ARMENPRESS. The tax revenues collected in Armenia in the first five months of 2021 have been much more compared to the same period of both 2020 and 2019, Chairman of the State Revenue Committee Edward Hovhannisyan told reporters in the Parliament.

“The tax revenues collected in the first five months comprised 618.4 billion drams, which is more by 34.8 billion drams compared to the same figure of 2020 and by 47.2 billion drams compared to 2019. The money returned to economic entities and individuals comprised 68.6 billion drams”, he said.

The SRC Chairman assured that they will seek to collect as much tax revenue as possible within the year. According to him, the annual expectations of tax revenues envisaged by the budget will be fulfilled.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan