Armenian POWs held in Azerbaijan must be immediately released – Dutch FM

YEREVAN, JUNE 2, ARMENPRESS. In her letter addressed to the Parliament of the Netherlands, acting Dutch Foreign Minister Sigrid Kaag has stated that during the discussions at the EU Foreign Ministers Council about the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, the Netherlands has stressed the importance of the immediate release of the Armenian prisoners of war from the Azerbaijani captivity, as well as sending UNESCO cultural heritage assessment mission to the region.

The Netherlands highlighted the importance of immediate withdrawal of troops from the border between the two countries and return to the negotiation table.

“On May 28, also with the initiative of the Netherlands, the European Union came up with a new joint statement expressing its deep concerns over the ongoing developments in the border and emphasizing the importance of easing the tension. A call is made to immediately pull back troops from the border and the necessity of clarifying the demarcation issue exclusively through negotiations is outlined. The statement also contains call on Azerbaijan to immediately release the Armenian prisoners of war”, the acting FM of the Netherlands said.

