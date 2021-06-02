Armenia reports 92 daily coronavirus cases

YEREVAN, JUNE 2, ARMENPRESS. 92 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Armenia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 222,870, the ministry of healthcare reports.

149 patients have recovered in one day. The total number of recoveries has reached 213,578.

The death toll has risen to 4446 (1 death case has been registered in the past one day).

2916 COVID-19 tests were conducted on June 1.

The number of active cases is 3763.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan