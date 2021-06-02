Pashinyan’s working visit to Belgium kicks off

BRUSSELS, JUNE 2, ARMENPRESS. The working visit of Armenia’s caretaker Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan to Belgium kicked off today.

The first meeting in Brussels is with President of the European Council Charles Michel. The meeting will be followed by a luncheon on behalf of Charles Michel.

Thereafter, Nikol Pashinyan will meet with Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Belgium Alexander De Croo.

The meetings will focus on issues of mutual interest, the Armenia-EU ties, the post-war situation in Armenia, the further cooperation aimed at conducing democratic reforms in Armenia, etc.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan