LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 01-06-21

LONDON, JUNE 2, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 1 June:

The price of aluminum stood at $2434.00, copper price stood at $10171.00, lead price stood at $2202.00, nickel price stood at $17843.00, tin price stood at $30749.00, zinc price stood at $3053.50, molybdenum price stood at $30534.00, cobalt price stood at $43650.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.