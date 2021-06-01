Armenia-UN sign Sustainable Development Partnership Framework 2021-2025

YEREVAN, JUNE 1, ARMENPRESS. Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Mher Grigoryan and UN Resident Coordinator for the Republic of Armenia Shombi Sharp signed Sustainable Development Partnership Framework 2021-2025.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the Office of the Deputy PM, before the signing ceremony, Mher Grigoryan delivered a welcoming speech, noting that all the directions and spheres mentioned in the document have a key role for Armenia. The Deputy PM particularly said, ‘’Thanks to the document to be signed today, I think, we will further unite our efforts for implementing the UN 2030 Sustainable Development Agenda’’.

The document signed by Armenian Deputy PM Mher Grigoryan and UN Resident Coordinator for the Republic of Armenia Shombi Sharp is a key UN document which defines the works of all the UN institutions in Armenia for the upcoming 5 years.

The agreement, developed on the basis of national development priorities, summarizes the collective offer of 20 resident and non-resident UN agencies to the country, with which the UN provides $ 230 million in financial assistance for the benefit of the Armenian people.

During the signing ceremony, Shombi Sharp emphasized. "The Partnership Framework is a new important guideline for the already deep cooperation between the Republic of Armenia the United Nations. This agreement sets out the ambitious, collective vision of all UN agencies in Armenia, which aims to improve people's well-being and opportunities, to promote 'green' economic reforms, to strengthen an effective governance system, to promote gender equality without neglecting anyone."