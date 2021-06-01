Nikol Pashinyan honors memory of Charles Aznavour in Paris

YEREVAN, JUNE 1, ARMENPRESS. Caretaker Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan laid flowers in front of a newly erected bust of world-famous chansonnier Charles Aznavour in Paris, paying tribute to his memory.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the Office of the Prime Minister, the opening ceremony of the bust took place on the day of the 97th anniversary of Aznavour, May 22 in Paris, Latin district, Odeon square. The Aznavourians, who survived the Armenian Genocide and took refuge in France, lived in one of the buildings in that part of the city.

Aznavour’s bust is sculpted by Alice Melikyan.