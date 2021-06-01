‘Round the clock work being carried out for return of captives’ - Armenia deputy NSS director

YEREVAN, JUNE 1, ARMENPRESS. The border situation is the same, negotiations over the withdrawal of Azerbaijani forces from Armenia’s sovereign territory are underway, Deputy Director of the National Security Service Aram Hakobyan told reporters in the Parliament, commenting on the current situation in the Armenian-Azerbaijani border.

“At this moment the situation is the same as it was in the past. Negotiations are taking place so that they pull back. During that period it will be determined what will be the border situation”, he said.

Asked what actions are being taken for the return of the Armenian captives from Azerbaijan, he stated: “Round the clock work is being done for their return”.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan