PARIS, JUNE 1, ARMENPRESS. "With Song and Love" festival is taking place in Artsakh within the framework of the "Back line for Culture, Border at the forefront" program.The festival is held in Artsakh and Syunik with the participation of music groups from Stepanakert, Martuni, Hadrut, Sisian, Goris, Kapan, Kajaran, Meghri, Agarak, Khndzoresk, Shinuhayr.

"The border is strong, first of all with its people. The main objective of the "Back-line for Culture, Border at the forefront" project is to empower and encourage children living in border areas. This is the duty of each of us. Each of them needs to be sure that they are strongly backed up, and that we are with them. "On the other hand, this is a great opportunity to make the voices of children living in border communities heard, and once again speak about them," said Tigran Hekekyan, Art Director of the Little Singers of Armenia Choir.

The project is implemented by the "Little Singers of Armenia" Children's Philharmonic in cooperation with MoESCS. Converse Bank provides financial support for the project.

"The role and significance of responsible business is substantial in culture, science, education, publicity and development. The greater the business interest in cultural initiatives, the higher the opportunity to succeed in this field, to implement interesting long-term projects that will satisfy the "cultural hunger" and create lasting cultural value. I hope the cooperation with Converse Bank will be continuous in this area as well”, said Maestro Hekekyan.

Today, on the International Children's Day, the wrap-up concert of the Artsakh festival will take place with the participation of about 170 children. The next concert within the framework of the festival will take place on June 3 in Kapan.

