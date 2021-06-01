ICRC staffers monitor detention conditions of Armenian captives in Azerbaijan - Thierry Ribaux

YEREVAN, JUNE 1, ARMENPRESS. Caretaker minister of education, science, culture and sport Vahram Dumanyan received the delegation of the International Committee of Red Cross in Armenia led by its head Thierry Ribaux, the ministry told Armenpress.

Welcoming the delegation, the Armenian caretaker minister highlighted the ICRC’s humanitarian mission and activities carried out in Armenia in the past 30 years. He reaffirmed the necessity of ensuring the continuation of ongoing joint programs and the readiness of implementing new projects. Mr. Dumanyan also raised the issue of the Armenian prisoners of war, who are currently held captive in Azerbaijan, expecting the ICRC support in the return of the POWs to their homeland.

“The issue of our compatriots held in Azerbaijan doesn’t fit into the framework of the contemporarily world and the international norms of human rights in general. Eventually, there are rules that must be applied on the entire universe. Unfortunately, today life proves the opposite, and here we rely on the practical interference of the International Committee of Red Cross, which is the leader of this fight”, Vahram Dumanyan said.

In his turn the Head of the ICRC Delegation in Armenia noted that the meeting is an appropriate chance to present the activity of the Center in Armenia and discuss the possible cooperation with the ministry.

Touching upon the issue of POWs, Thierry Ribaux said the Committee staffers are regularly visiting the detained persons, as well as assist their families in terms of information exchange. He assured that the Committee representatives monitor the detention conditions of the POWs.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan