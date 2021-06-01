Diaspora Youth Ambassador Program launched

YEREVAN, JUNE 1, ARMENPRESS. Armenia's Office of the High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs announces the launch of the Diaspora Youth Ambassador Program, with the generous support of the Jinishian Memorial Foundation. The program aims to create a dynamic network of Armenian youth, who will have the opportunity to become Diaspora youth representatives of the homeland in their respective communities around the world, the Office told Armenpress.

The program will target 25 youth from Diaspora Armenian communities for a period of one year, during which two weeks will be spent in Armenia.

The program will be of both a theoretical and practical nature and will include various study tours and meetings. At the end of the two-week training period in Armenia, the youth will also participate in a “Youth Forum”, where they will collectively draft a youth policy paper to set the framework for sustainable cooperation between Diaspora communities and the homeland.

Upon returning to their respective Diaspora communities, the participants will be engaged in producing media content for local and international outlets and will plan and implement community meetings and repatriation talks within their Diaspora communities.

Program applicants should be 22-35 years old of Armenian origin, having lived in the Diaspora for at least 5 years. In addition, they should be active and representative members of their Armenian community in the Diaspora, possess a good understanding of the Armenian language, display commitment to contributing to the advancement of Armenian interests worldwide and work towards the reinforcement of Armenia-Diaspora relations. Experience in media content production is desirable.

Applications are open starting June 1, 2021. The submission deadline is June 25, 2021, at 00:00 - Yerevan time.

To complete the application and for more detailed information, please visit http://diaspora.gov.am/en/programs/19/Diaspora-Youth-Ambassador.