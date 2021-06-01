Pashinyan-Macron meeting kicks off in Paris

PARIS, JUNE 1, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s caretaker Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and his delegation, who are in France on a working visit, arrived in the Élysée Palace, Armenpress correspondent reports from Paris.

Pashinyan was welcomed by French President Emmanuel Macron.

The two leaders are expected to hold a joint press conference.

Thereafter, a luncheon will be served on behalf of the French President.

Pashinyan and Macron will discuss a number of issues, including the latest developments on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border.

After the meeting Pashinyan will visit the French Senate to meet with Speaker Gérard Larcher. Before this meeting, Pashinyan will lay flowers at the bust of world-renowned French-Armenian singer Charles Aznavour which has been inaugurated recently in Paris.

After the meeting with the French Senate Speaker, the Armenian caretaker PM will be hosted at the Paris City Hall where a meeting with Mayor Anne Hidalgo is scheduled.

At the end of the visit in Paris, Pashinyan will meet with the representatives of the Armenian community.

