State Revenue Committee collects 618.4 billion AMD tax revenues in five months

YEREVAN, JUNE 1, ARMENPRESS. 618.4 billion drams gross tax revenues have been collected by the State Revenue Committee in January-May 2021, the SRC told Armenpress.

The figure in January-May 2020 comprised 583.6 billion drams, whereas in 2019 – 571.2 billion drams. Thus, compared to the same period of the previous year, the growth of the budget’s combining revenues comprised 34.7 billion drams or 5.9%.

In the first five months of 2021 nearly 68.6 billion drams (growth 29.9%) have been returned to the tax-payers at the expense of factual collected revenues. Meanwhile, in the same period of 2020, 52.8 billion (growth 58.1%) drams have been returned to the tax-payers.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan