Pashinyan tasks to conduct internal investigation over conditions of keeping bodies of fallen troops

YEREVAN, JUNE 1, ARMENPRESS. Caretaker Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, taking into consideration the concerns of the families of fallen servicemen regarding the conditions of keeping the bodies and the remains, has tasked the responsible agencies to provide proper conditions, his spokesperson Mane Gevorgyan told Armenpress.

“Yesterday’s case is impermissible in any case, and Nikol Pashinyan tasked to carry out an internal investigation to find out whether such problem has been caused by the careless actions of the responsible official. A problem has been registered, and yesterday the ministry of healthcare has made a statement, all measures will be taken to rule out such situations and hold the officials who made shortcomings accountable”, she said.

