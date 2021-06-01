Armenia reports 108 daily coronavirus cases

YEREVAN, MAY 29, ARMENPRESS. 108 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Armenia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 222,778, the ministry of healthcare reports.

221 patients have recovered in one day. The total number of recoveries has reached 213,429.

The death toll has risen to 4445 (7 death cases have been registered in the past one day).

3280 COVID-19 tests were conducted on May 31.

The number of active cases is 3822.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan