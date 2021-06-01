Activities of Armenia-Russia-Azerbaijan deputy prime ministerial task force do not continue at this moment – Grigoryan

YEREVAN, JUNE 1, ARMENPRESS. The activities of the working group led by the deputy prime ministers of Armenia, Russia and Azerbaijan, created for the implementation of the Karabakh armistice terms, specifically relating to the unblocking of economic and transportation communications in the region, do not continue, especially since the recent incidents on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, Armenia’s caretaker deputy prime minister Mher Grigoryan told Armenpress.

“As of today these activities do not continue. I have repeatedly stated that these works will be effective only if the background and the overall situation are at least stable. In such situation and also in such situation in the border I don’t think that a constructive work is possible in that platform. Contacts within this platform have been suspended in the past period”, Grigoryan said.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan