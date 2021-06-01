Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   1 June

Central Electoral Commission registers candidates of 22 parties and 4 blocs for upcoming snap polls

YEREVAN, JUNE 1, ARMENPRESS. The electoral lists of parties and party blocs registered for the upcoming snap parliamentary elections of Armenia have been published at the website of the Central Electoral Commission.

A total of 26 political forces – 22 parties and 4 blocs, have been registered.

Snap parliamentary elections in Armenia will take place on June 20, 2021.

 

