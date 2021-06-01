Armenian caretaker PM’s meetings in France kick off

YEREVAN, JUNE 1, ARMENPRESS. The working meetings of Armenia’s caretaker Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and his delegation are launching in France, Armenpress correspondent reports from Paris.

The meetings will focus on issues relating to the Armenian-French bilateral political, economic ties, the opportunities of solving the Armenian-Azerbaijani border situation, as well as the further settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict.

The meetings will firstly kick off in the French National Assembly with Speaker Richard Ferrand.

The next station is the Élysée Palace where Pashinyan is scheduled to meet with President of France Emmanuel Macron. The meeting will be followed by a luncheon on behalf of the French President.

Thereafter, Pashinyan will meet with Speaker of the Senate of France Gérard Larcher. At the end of the meeting the caretaker PM will leave a note at the Senate’s Golden Book.

Pashinyan will also meet with the representatives of the Armenian community.

No hand-shaking is planned during the meetings of official delegations because of coronavirus.

