LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 31-05-21

LONDON, JUNE 1, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 31 May:

The price of aluminum up by 0.54% to $2434.00, copper price up by 1.22% to $10171.00, lead price up by 1.10% to $2202.00, nickel price up by 2.49% to $17843.00, tin price up by 3.68% to $30749.00, zinc price up by 1.34% to $3053.50, molybdenum price stood at $30534.00, cobalt price stood at $43650.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.