Nikol Pashinyan’s delegation arrives in Paris

YEREVAN, MAY 31, ARMENPRESS. The delegation led by caretaker Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan has arrived in Paris, the correspondent of ARMENPRESS informs from Paris.

Pashinyan’s working visit to France and Belgium will last from June 1-2.

Nikol Pashinyan will meet with French President Emmanuel Macron, President of the National Assembly Richard Ferrand and President of the Senate Gérard Larcher.

On June 2 Pashinyan will meet with President of the European Council Charles Michel. PM Pashinyan is also scheduled to meet with Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Belgium Alexander de Croo.