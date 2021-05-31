Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   31 May

Nikol Pashinyan’s delegation arrives in Paris

Nikol Pashinyan’s delegation arrives in Paris

YEREVAN, MAY 31, ARMENPRESS. The delegation led by caretaker Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan has arrived in Paris, the correspondent of ARMENPRESS informs from Paris.

Pashinyan’s working visit to France and Belgium will last from June 1-2.

Nikol Pashinyan will meet with French President Emmanuel Macron, President of the National Assembly Richard Ferrand and President of the Senate Gérard Larcher.

On June 2 Pashinyan will meet with President of the European Council Charles Michel. PM Pashinyan is also scheduled to meet with Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Belgium Alexander de Croo.








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration